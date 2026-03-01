4 Once-Popular TV Ports That Are Now Obsolete

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Believe it or not, vintage TVs are fairly popular, especially when it comes to retro gaming. There's just something rather magical about the way 8-bit and 16-bit characters and environments appear on older CRT displays. As you can imagine, getting your hands on old analog TVs is a bit more challenging than shopping for a brand-new TV, with most enthusiasts relying on third-party sites and sellers. Owning an old TV also gives you a front-row seat to a world of pre-HDMI connections.

The digital era has done away with many of these AV ports of yesteryear, with most modern TVs leaning on HDMI, USB, and digital optical for sending and receiving audio and video signals. That said, we thought we'd take a trip down memory lane to observe and reflect on a few once-popular TV ports that aren't around as much anymore. As the song goes: Video killed the radio star, and HDMI killed composite RCA (or something like that).