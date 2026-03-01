5 Smart TV Settings That Can Quickly Fix Sound Delay

If the audio and video on your TV are out of sync — say the lips move first and the sound comes later — you are not alone. It's a common problem, but luckily, it's an easy one to fix. You usually don't need to replace the cables or buy a fancy soundbar for audiophiles or anything like that. In most cases, the problem stems from misconfigured settings on your smart TV, and simply readjusting them will do the trick.

Modern smart TVs handle things differently than older models. For starters, the audio and video are often processed separately, and if this processing gets misaligned, you notice a delay. Similarly, certain audio modes on your smart TV, designed to personalize the experience, can introduce sound delay. In case the audio and video are out of sync across channels and apps, you can always adjust the audio delay setting to sync the two back together.

Keep in mind that fixing sound delay on a smart TV is generally straightforward and takes only a few minutes. The settings we will discuss exist on almost all smart TVs, although they're sometimes under a different name.