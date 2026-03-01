5 Clever 3D Printer Projects To Organize Your Tech

Living a particularly plugged-in lifestyle brings various conveniences and benefits, but it also has its share of headaches. Specifically, keeping a handle on all the assorted gadgets, peripherals, and wires cluttering up your desk and drawers. If you're looking for a way to keep your tech from falling into chaos, there are various other gadgets that can fix clutter, but there may also be a solution if you own a 3D printer. With the right designs, you can print all kinds of organizational aids, such as cable winders, customizable trays, and gadget holders.

3D-printing your own tech organizers not only allows you to tailor their dimensions to your precise needs, but also adds a bit of personal flair with interesting designs. In this way, not only can you get all of the clutter off your desk, you can also make your workspace look much more chic and modern. If you're not sure where to start with creating your own organizers, you can find various projects on Printables to serve as your jumping-off point.