5 Cool New Gadgets That Use Your TV's USB Port

Let's face it: Nobody likes to use the TV remote to type. Typing long search terms, entering passwords, or trying to browse the web with the TV's virtual keyboard using the remote is very slow and tedious. That's why keyboards are one of the most practical TV accessories you can add via the USB port. A wireless keyboard like the Logitech K400 Plus solves all this hassle and comes with a touchpad if you also need to move a pointer on the screen.

The best wireless keyboards for TVs are comfortable to use for searching for your favorite shows rapidly, scrolling through menus, or entering any text just as if you were doing it on a computer. In fact, a wireless keyboard can turn your TV into a versatile device, as some smart TVs include web browsers and apps beyond basic streaming that benefit from keyboards. But first, check your TV's manual to confirm it's compatible with this accessory.

And finally, some keyboards come with multimedia shortcuts, so you can also use them to change volume, fast-forward, rewind, stop, or play your shows. The only downside is that it's not a 100% replacement of your remote, as you'll still need it for certain features to use your TV effectively. The keyboard becomes an extra device you have to take care of and find a place to store.