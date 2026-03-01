5 Cool 3D Printer Projects That Can Upgrade Your Laptop

There's always something practical missing from a laptop that manufacturers can't account for in such a small form factor. Plenty of laptop users are primed for this and often buy accessories to improve performance, ergonomics, privacy, and cleanliness. But when a user also has a 3D printer around, it's often cheaper and a great excuse to start a handful of new projects, because nothing feels better than making something that works.

Take the cooling laptop stand that's in this article, for example. It used less than 500g of PLA filament and needs two 80-millimeter fans. A sturdy laptop stand with a single cooling fan and good reviews is around $35, whereas 1KG of PLA filament and two 80-millimeter fans cost around $27. The 3D print is also considerably sturdier, has two fans to spread heat distribution, and leaves users with a spare 500g of filament to play with.

Being able to print functional parts to enhance the ergonomics and performance of a laptop on demand is a game-changer, with many designs being available for use on Thingiverse and compatible with multiple types of filament. These cool printer projects focus on physical ways to upgrade a laptop through cooling and security, suitable for any kind of setup.