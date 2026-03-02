5 Reasons Your Car's USB Port Might Not Be Working (And How To Fix It)

Have you ever plugged a cable into the USB port in your car and discovered that it isn't working? It can be frustrating, especially if it's the main port you use to recharge your phone or connect it to the vehicle for CarPlay or Android Auto. The first thing you should do is swap the cable for another one to ensure that isn't the problem. Make sure to use a high-quality cable from a reputable brand, preferably the one that came with the phone.

If it's still not working, plug that cable into another USB port to double-check that it's indeed working. Once you have ruled out the cable as the issue and confirmed that it's the port that isn't working, it's time to troubleshoot and look for some of the most common reasons, some of which have easy fixes.

You may find that you require a replacement USB port altogether, but it could also be related to a blown fuse, incorrect device settings or cable, a necessary firmware or software update, or even simply dirt and debris that has gotten into the port. Before heading to the store to buy a new port or dealership for a new USB port install, it's important to go through some potential easy fixes first.