Things Keep Getting Worse For NASA's Artemis II Mission With Another Big Delay

They were so close. After years of work — and more than 50 years since humanity's last trek to the moon — NASA was finally set to launch the first crewed flight in the Artemis program, Artemis II. However, with Artemis II still facing so many issues, the space community has remained on the edge of its seat, unsure if or when the space rocket might actually lift off. Unfortunately, it seems the problems have won out, as NASA is now preparing to rollback the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, effectively canceling March's launch attempt, at least for now.

For those not wholly in-tune with the various terms used to address different segments of a rocket's launch, a rollback is essentially where the rocket and all its components are "rolled back" to the Vehicle Assembly Building, or VAB, from the launchpad. The VAB is where the rocket can be properly worked on, allowing the engineers responsible for the rocket and its various systems to work on any issues that might have popped up, and it takes roughly 12 hours to return the rocket to the VAB, as it is a four mile trek.

In this particular instance, the issue that appears to be holding up the launch of Artemis II isn't a problem with Artemis's spacesuits or even the hydrogen leak that the SLS rocket has been experiencing during fueling. Instead, it appears one of the latest attempts to prepare the rocket for launch has led to the discovery of a new problem: a helium leak in the upper stage rocket.