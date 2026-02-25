Amazon Is Selling A $183 Car Dash Cam For $110 With 93% 5-Star Ratings
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Consumer tech has just as much of a place in our road-bound vehicles as it does inside our homes. While there are all kinds of road trip gadgets that are designed to make travel easier and safer, one investment that every vehicle owner should make is a dash cam with front- and rear-facing lenses. Dash cams are a dime a dozen on sites like Amazon, which can make picking one out more challenging than it needs to be. But we're in the business of homing in on the good stuff, and we found a fantastic deal on a well-reviewed dash cam.
Right now, the Terunsoul D016 4K Dash Cam Front and Rear is on sale for $110. The unit's list price is $183, which means you'll be saving $73. Not only is this is a significant markdown, but it's worth noting that this Terunsoul combo features a 4K rear cam as well. The front lens captures a 170-degree field of view, which is enough coverage for most six-lane roads, and the entire system loop-records to the provided 128GB microSD card (up to 512GB supported).
A great deal on a popular dash cam
As part of its programming, the dash cam uses G-sensor detection to lock all collision-triggered event clips, so you won't have to worry about these recordings being overwritten. Both the front and rear cams are also equipped with Super Starlight Night Vision to deliver clear-looking nighttime clips, even in low-light environments. Other noteworthy features include built-in GPS monitoring, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, and a companion app.
There are plenty of dash cams on the market that are worth your money, and most Amazon shoppers give the Terunsoul D016 two thumbs up. The dash cam earned a 4.8 out of 5-star rating (based on over 4,000 reviews), with most folks praising the system's easy installation, top-notch recording quality, and user-friendly app. 93% of ratings were 5 stars, too, and the D016 comes with everything you need to set it up, including a suction-cup mount for the front cam and a 21-foot rear cam extension cable.
The hobbyists of our readership may be more interested in turning an old Android phone into a dash cam, but if you've got $110 burning a hole in your pocket, it's definitely worth taking a look at the Terunsoul D016 4K Dash Cam Front and Rear.