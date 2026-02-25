Amazon Is Selling A $183 Car Dash Cam For $110 With 93% 5-Star Ratings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Consumer tech has just as much of a place in our road-bound vehicles as it does inside our homes. While there are all kinds of road trip gadgets that are designed to make travel easier and safer, one investment that every vehicle owner should make is a dash cam with front- and rear-facing lenses. Dash cams are a dime a dozen on sites like Amazon, which can make picking one out more challenging than it needs to be. But we're in the business of homing in on the good stuff, and we found a fantastic deal on a well-reviewed dash cam.

Right now, the Terunsoul D016 4K Dash Cam Front and Rear is on sale for $110. The unit's list price is $183, which means you'll be saving $73. Not only is this is a significant markdown, but it's worth noting that this Terunsoul combo features a 4K rear cam as well. The front lens captures a 170-degree field of view, which is enough coverage for most six-lane roads, and the entire system loop-records to the provided 128GB microSD card (up to 512GB supported).