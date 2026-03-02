5 HDMI Mistakes That Are Holding Your TV Back

The most common mistake people make is using an incompatible cable, because until a few years ago, the cable didn't really matter. But that's no longer the case. Not all HDMI cables are the same anymore, nor do they deliver the same resolution, audio, and refresh rate. So, if your TV's audio stutters or it isn't delivering crystal-clear visuals, it's time to take a look at the cable.

Modern HDMI cables come with support for features like variable refresh rate (VRR), Audio Return Channel (ARC), and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC). Then, they offer better High Dynamic Range (HDR) capabilities, a wider range of colors, and additional audio streams, which are directly related to the audio and video quality on your TV, especially while gaming or watching movies.

HDMI cables are often referred to by versions such as 1.0, 1.2, 1.4, 2.0, 2.1, and 2.2, though that's not how they are officially marketed. HDMI 2.1, one of the more recent versions, offers 4K@120Hz and 8K@60Hz, with a maximum bandwidth of 48 Gbps and support for HDR. So, if your TV supports this standard, this is the cable you should go with for the best experience. As for HDMI 2.2, it was just unveiled at CES 2025, but since most devices don't support it, getting one doesn't make much sense, at least for now.