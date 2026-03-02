This Hidden Gmail Trick Will Help You Clear Out Your Inbox Fast

Manage subscription is one of the hidden Gmail features everyone should use to declutter their inbox. Conveniently, this feature is accessible on both web and mobile app versions. Here's how to use it:

Open Gmail on your device. Click More on the left side panel if using a computer or the hamburger icon on a smartphone. Select Manage subscriptions. Scroll through your active subscriptions. Tap on a sender to view the emails they've sent and verify you no longer want to receive them. Go back to the subscriptions list and click the Unsubscribe button next to senders you wish to unsubscribe from.

From here, you'll see two types of pop-ups. The first is a direct pop-up, where you can simply tap Unsubscribe, and Gmail will take care of the rest. In some cases, you'll see a pop-up with the option to "Block instead" or "Go to website." When you opt to block a sender, you won't be unsubscribed from their mailing list. However, their new messages will be redirected to your spam folder instead of the inbox.

If you prefer not to get any of their messages at all, select "Go to website" to unsubscribe from the sender's site directly. It's important to note that the unsubscribe process might take a couple of days as the sender has to manage the request received from Gmail. Unsubscribing also doesn't automatically delete the previous emails from your Inbox. You'll still have to remove them yourself.