Your Car Has A Brightness Setting That Can Actually Help Reduce Glare From LED Headlights

Coasting along the highway at night can be quite meditative with the windows rolled down and your tunes turned up. But don't forget to be mindful of the road and other drivers, especially the blinding LED headlight glare of modern vehicles. Over the last several years, car headlights have changed from warm yellow to bright white, and the results can be painful at times.

LED headlights are designed to deliver a strong, directionally-focused beam toward whatever's in front of the vehicle. And because many LED-equipped trucks and SUVs are taller than the average sedan, those powerful headlights can line up squarely with the windshields and mirrors of smaller cars. Fortunately, your vehicle has a built-in feature that can help your eyes adjust to oncoming LED beams: The instrument panel brightness controls.

If you've never adjusted dashboard brightness before, it's usually managed with a button, slider, or dial to the left of your steering wheel. To prevent your eyes from seeing stars when faced with bright, bold LED headlights, simply dim your instrument panel's lighting to be less bright than oncoming headlights. Having a wide gap in the contrast between your car's brightness setting and LED headlights makes it easier for your eyes to adjust to those blinding lights.