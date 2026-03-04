5 Phones With Batteries That Last Longer Than The Google Pixel 10 Pro
Google launched the Pixel 10 Pro along with other Google Pixel 10 series devices in mid-2025. The Pixel 10 Pro is a solid phone that offers an excellent camera, enough performance for everyday use, and good battery life. Regarding the latter, this phone has a 4,870 mAh battery, and it holds up pretty well, as shown in our hands-on review of the Pixel 10 Pro. Plus, it's the perfect middle device in Google's Pixel 10 series lineup if you prefer the base Pixel 10's 6.3-inch display and you want to have more niceties from the 10 Pro XL, like the 50 MP wide camera or 48 MP telephoto.
While it's a great device, you might not be satisfied with the phone's battery life and might wonder whether there are better alternatives on the market that offer better screen time than the Pixel 10 Pro. The good news is that phones with better battery life than the Pixel 10 Pro exist, and we've done extensive research to find them on your behalf.
But before we jump into the list, let's give you some background about how we selected these phones. Since battery life can vary depending on what you're doing on a phone, we used GSMArena's Battery Life Test to get the baseline screen time that the Pixel 10 Pro delivers while doing different activities (like calling, browsing the web, gaming, and streaming video) and we searched for phones that offer higher figures.
OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15 was the second flagship launched by the company in 2025, a brand once known for launching so-called flagship-killer phones — devices with high-end specs at lower prices. But while its flagship killer days are behind, the company still offers good value devices, and the OnePlus 15 is a good example. This phone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1,272 by 2,772 resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection against scratches and drops.
Under the hood, the phone runs Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip paired with either 12 GB or 16 GB of memory and 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of storage. You also get a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP wide, 50 MP telephoto, and 50 MP ultrawide lens, and a single 32 MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 15 is powered by a 7,300 mAh battery, thanks to the use of high-density silicon-carbon material for its battery instead of the standard lithium-ion.
As expected from such a high-capacity battery pack, this device offers one of the longest screen times you can find on a smartphone at the moment, with a combined screen time of 23 hours and 7 minutes, nearly twice that of the Pixel 10 Pro. It also supports fast charging speeds with up to 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. You can buy the OnePlus 15 starting at $899.99 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage version from Amazon, OnePlus, or Best Buy.
Oppo Find X9 Pro
The Oppo Find X9 Pro is among the new crop of phones that have ditched lithium-ion batteries in favor of silicon-carbon. Due to this switch, the Find X9 Pro boasts a large 7,500 mAh battery pack, which, if the OnePlus 15's battery life figures are anything to go by, offers better screen time than the 10 Pro. This phone has been rated to provide a combined screen time of 21 hours and 57 minutes, with up to 13 hours and 38 minutes in gaming alone. But the high-capacity battery isn't the only good thing going for this device. It also has impressive specs in other areas, as befits a flagship Android phone.
The only unusual thing about the phone is that it uses a Dimensity 9500 chip instead of one from Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite lineup, but despite that, the Find X9 Pro isn't a laggard performance-wise. The phone pairs MediaTek's flagship chip with either 12 or 16 GB of memory and 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of storage. You get a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 3,600 nits peak brightness (800 nits typical), a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,272 by 2,772 resolution.
This phone launched toward the end of 2025 with Android 16 on board, and the company promises to provide five major updates. The major caveat with the Find X9 Pro and any other Oppo devices, for that matter, is that they aren't officially sold in the U.S. However, if you're determined to get your hands on this device, you can always check with third-party retailers. The phone launched in the U.K. with a starting price of £1,099 (about $1,480 based on the current exchange rate).
Realme P4 Power
The Realme P4 Power is another silicon-carbon battery phone, and this one goes a mile further by setting a new standard. Realme launched the P4 Power in India with a 10,001 mAh battery packed in a phone that's only 9.08 mm thick and weighs 219 g — not like the brick-sized phones with massive batteries that we had seen on the market before. That battery has slightly more than twice the capacity of the 10 Pro's battery, and the phone can last for days on a single charge. In GSMArena's battery test, the P4 Power has been found to provide up to 25 hours and 35 minutes of mixed usage.
In fact, it currently sits at the top of GSMArena's battery life charts. To juice up the battery, the phone supports up to 80 W wired charging. The device also supports 27 W reverse wired charging, so you can take advantage of the phone's large battery to charge your other devices, although the Pixel 10 Pro beats it by a small margin, by supporting up to 30 W. But don't let the big battery fool you.
This is a mid-range device with a big battery, and that becomes pretty clear once you look at the other specs. The P4 Power has a dual camera setup and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip paired with either 8 or 12 GB of memory, and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The display is an AMOLED panel measuring 6.8 inches with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness (600 nits typical), and 1,280 by 2,800 resolution. Unfortunately, despite the impressive battery life, Realme doesn't officially sell its phones in the U.S.
Motorola Moto G (2026)
Motorola's Moto G is an entry-level Android phone that costs just $200. Yet, this phone offers better battery life than Google's $999 Pixel 10 Pro. GSMArena's tests show that this entry-level phone can last up to 16 hours and 48 minutes, nearly five hours more than the Pixel. For context, the Moto G has a 5,200 mAh battery, and it supports 30 W wired charging speeds. This is proof that you don't need to buy a flagship phone to get good battery life. Of course, that doesn't typically apply to other areas you should consider when buying a new phone, like the camera and performance.
For instance, the Moto G is powered by a Dimensity 6300 chip paired with just 4 GB of memory, so don't expect snappy performance here. However, it shines against the Pixel with expandable storage, as it's one of the few phones that still ship with a microSD card slot. It comes with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, too. This phone has a 6.7-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 1,604 by 720 resolution.
The onboard storage is 128 GB, but you can expand that by getting a microSD card of up to 1 TB. It runs Google's latest Android 16 out of the box with Motorola's Hello UI skin, and the company promises to provide two major updates and three years of security updates. The Moto G (2026) is available to buy from Motorola or Amazon for $199.99.
iPhone 17 Pro
If you'd like something outside the Android ecosystem, then don't look further than Apple's latest iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits typical brightness (3,000 nits peak), and 1,206 by 2,622 resolution. It also has Apple's A19 Pro chip, a triple rear camera setup (a 48 MP main, 48 MP telephoto, and 48 MP ultrawide), an 18 MP selfie camera, and is packaged in Apple's updated design aesthetic with a Google Pixel-inspired camera bar.
A 4,252 mAh battery powers this device, which is slightly smaller than the Pixel 10 Pro's 4,870 mAh battery. However, don't focus on the iPhone's smaller battery capacity. While shopping for a new phone, you should remember that battery capacity isn't the end-all be-all of actual battery life. One phone might have a smaller battery than the other, but still last longer on a full charge.
Sure enough, according to battery life tests from GSMArena, the iPhone 17 Pro still manages to last more than the Pixel. The site's tests suggest the iPhone can last for 15 hours and 23 minutes, while the Pixel runs out after 12 hours and 6 minutes. It comes with 12 GB of RAM as standard, and you get to pick between three storage options: 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. You can buy the iPhone 17 Pro from Apple starting at $1,099.
How we selected phones that last longer than the Pixel 10 Pro
With the Pixel 10 Pro having a 4,870 mAh battery, there are lots of models that have cells with bigger capacities. However, capacity alone doesn't tell the whole story because there's more to battery life than the size of the battery. With that in mind, we didn't rely on raw capacity figures when searching for phones that last longer than the Pixel. Instead, we looked for battery life figures from actual tests. Rather than relying on manufacturer figures, we used data from the popular tech site GSMArena to get the battery life estimates of the Pixel 10 Pro.
GSMArena's battery life estimates involve active usage scenarios, which include individual tests for how long a phone lasts when calling, web browsing, video streaming, and gaming. The site combines the four tests to produce a single figure, called the Active Use Score. This figure gives an estimate of how long the device lasts if used with a balanced mix of calling, gaming, web browsing, and video streaming, but with a "slight emphasis on web and video." The Active Use Score is the one that we used to compare battery life between different smartphones. The Pixel 10 Pro's Active Use Score is 12 hours and 6 minutes, and this was the base figure that we worked with.
Once we had a base figure, we simply selected five phones from the site's battery life chart that had better scores than the Pixel. However, to pick these five phones, we didn't just consider phones that rank higher on the chart. We began by selecting standout options like the Realme P4 Power and Oppo Find X9 Pro because of their impressive figures, even though they aren't officially sold in the U.S.