5 Phones With Batteries That Last Longer Than The Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google launched the Pixel 10 Pro along with other Google Pixel 10 series devices in mid-2025. The Pixel 10 Pro is a solid phone that offers an excellent camera, enough performance for everyday use, and good battery life. Regarding the latter, this phone has a 4,870 mAh battery, and it holds up pretty well, as shown in our hands-on review of the Pixel 10 Pro. Plus, it's the perfect middle device in Google's Pixel 10 series lineup if you prefer the base Pixel 10's 6.3-inch display and you want to have more niceties from the 10 Pro XL, like the 50 MP wide camera or 48 MP telephoto.

While it's a great device, you might not be satisfied with the phone's battery life and might wonder whether there are better alternatives on the market that offer better screen time than the Pixel 10 Pro. The good news is that phones with better battery life than the Pixel 10 Pro exist, and we've done extensive research to find them on your behalf.

But before we jump into the list, let's give you some background about how we selected these phones. Since battery life can vary depending on what you're doing on a phone, we used GSMArena's Battery Life Test to get the baseline screen time that the Pixel 10 Pro delivers while doing different activities (like calling, browsing the web, gaming, and streaming video) and we searched for phones that offer higher figures.