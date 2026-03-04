5 Cool New Gadgets That Can Use Your Monitor's USB Port

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beyond the usual flash drives, external hard disks, USB hubs, light bars, and microphones, there are plenty of other clever uses for your monitor's USB ports. This is especially relevant if your monitor already has a full-fledged USB hub built in. Many newer monitors do, and plugging devices into them works just like plugging directly into your PC. Just make sure the monitor is connected to your computer via its USB upstream port, often a USB-B connection.

While you don't need this for charging mobile phones or powering devices like an RGB light strip, you do need it if you want devices plugged into the monitor — such as keyboards, mice, or storage drives — to send data to your PC. However, you don't need to worry about this if your monitor has a USB-C port, which is reversible and can carry power, data, and video through a single cable.

To help you boost productivity, improve your setup's functionality, style quotient, and everyday convenience, we've done the hard work and picked five cool gadgets that are compatible with your monitor's USB ports. These include USB speakers, secondary displays, USB desk fans, webcams, and even desktop vacuum cleaners. Best of all, by connecting directly to your monitor's USB ports, they save you the hassle of adding extra cables or installing additional power sockets just to run more devices at your desk.