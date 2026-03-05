4 Of The Most Secure Smartphones You Can Buy In The U.S.

Your iPhone can become a car key and so can your Android smartphone. These devices control everything from home lights, doors, and even thermostats with a few button presses. Moreover, they can act like your digital wallet, containing credit cards that you can quickly use to pay for goods. You can even add public transit cards, IDs, and travel tickets to your wallet to access them as fast as your credit cards. The phone also contains a treasure trove of personal data, from messaging apps to photos, notes, passwords, and AI apps. Thus, the iPhone or Android device you may be reading this text on is the most important and personal computer in your life. That's why it's critical that all that data stays secure so attackers — whether they're thieves trying to steal your phone or hackers looking to install malware on your Android device – can't access that sensitive data. In what follows, we'll show you the most secure smartphones you can buy in the U.S. right now to ensure your data is protected.

There's also user privacy to take into account. Your phone may be secure from malware attacks, but the apps you use on a handset may still track your activity to serve personalized ads. Access to user preferences allows companies like Google to offer some of the apps you want for free. But it's a trade-off that not all buyers accept and it's an aspect we'll address below.