The Reason Why Your Keyboard's 'F' And 'J' Keys Have Little Bumps On Them

Many of us use desktop computers, workstations, or even gaming laptops regularly. When interacting with these devices, you'll most likely use a keyboard and mouse. Whether you've closely observed the keys or tried cleaning your laptop keyboard, you've probably seen a small, useful feature on standard QWERTY keyboards that may be helping you type, without you even knowing it. Most computer keyboards feature a small tactile bump on their 'J' and 'F' keys. You may have noticed these bumps before, but never known their purpose, or this could be the first time you've spotted them.

While the bumps on these keys may go unnoticed, they're a valuable design feature, especially if you type a lot. The design of these keys helps you type faster and more efficiently by ensuring you can find your finger placement on your keyboard without looking at the keys. Here's a breakdown of why your keyboard's 'F' and 'J' keys have bumps on them.