What's The Real Difference Between Cheap And Expensive Batteries?

When buying a pack of batteries, you'll be faced with a variety of brands to choose from. Duracell and Energizer are big names, but you can also consider Costco Kirkland Signature vs. Amazon Basics batteries. Within the same battery brand, you may find yourself having to choose between types, like Panasonic's Super Heavy Duty or its alkaline Platinum Power alternative.

Perhaps most importantly, why spend the money on Duracell batteries when you can save a buck with Amazon Basics? Are there really any noticeable differences between them? The answer isn't a simple yes or no. Technically, you should find that expensive batteries last longer than cheap alternatives due to factors like materials, manufacturing quality, leak protection, and even rechargeability. But these details aren't necessarily easy to spot, particularly when trying to rank all the popular battery brands — in your head — while browsing batteries at the store.

Personal preferences on which brand is best aside, the answer is: It depends. Certainly, special batteries for your Xbox controller can dial up the cost due to their dedicated purpose, but when it comes to regular AA and AAA batteries, you are largely getting what you pay for. That said, it is worth understanding what causes these differences in battery longevity and whether or not you want to pay for it.