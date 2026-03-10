What's The Real Difference Between Cheap And Expensive Batteries?
When buying a pack of batteries, you'll be faced with a variety of brands to choose from. Duracell and Energizer are big names, but you can also consider Costco Kirkland Signature vs. Amazon Basics batteries. Within the same battery brand, you may find yourself having to choose between types, like Panasonic's Super Heavy Duty or its alkaline Platinum Power alternative.
Perhaps most importantly, why spend the money on Duracell batteries when you can save a buck with Amazon Basics? Are there really any noticeable differences between them? The answer isn't a simple yes or no. Technically, you should find that expensive batteries last longer than cheap alternatives due to factors like materials, manufacturing quality, leak protection, and even rechargeability. But these details aren't necessarily easy to spot, particularly when trying to rank all the popular battery brands — in your head — while browsing batteries at the store.
Personal preferences on which brand is best aside, the answer is: It depends. Certainly, special batteries for your Xbox controller can dial up the cost due to their dedicated purpose, but when it comes to regular AA and AAA batteries, you are largely getting what you pay for. That said, it is worth understanding what causes these differences in battery longevity and whether or not you want to pay for it.
Alkaline vs. carbon zinc batteries
Evaluating batteries when shopping can be tricky, because of all the different types available and the materials used to make them. But you can compare store-bought alkaline and carbon zinc batteries with relative ease. Alkaline batteries have a wide range of general uses like powering your TV remote, flashlights, and smoke alarms. Carbon zinc batteries, on the other hand, are better for low-draining applications like a wall clock.
Despite the differing battery types, they all operate use the same electrochemical process of converting stored chemical energy into electrical energy. It is the battery cell chemistry that sets them apart, and determines why one battery has a longer shelf life than another. Store-bought AA and AAA batteries, alkaline and carbon zinc, have different chemistry. But as a shopper, you likely won't know the difference unless you read the packaging.
Brands like Duracell have built their reputation around alkaline batteries, and for good reason. An alkaline AA battery will likely last longer than a carbon zinc variant you might find at the Dollar Store. If price is the priority, both types of these batteries will function the same. However, if longevity is important, you can expect alkaline batteries to last longer than a cheap carbon zinc option, so check the label before buying.