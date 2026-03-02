China Mobile Showed Off A Robot-Only Restaurant At MWC 2026 - Here's What Happened

What's a big tech trade show without robots all over it? At Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC), one of the highlights of the robot world comes from China Mobile. The company is showcasing several of its technologies at the event, as it combines its 5G network with cloud services, AI, and even a new generation of robots that is still not ready to launch to customers. To put all of that to test, the company made a robot-only restaurant where you can see what the future of fast food might look like.

In the demo, you can choose your order from a tablet, and after you place it, the restaurant staff, made up of four robots, starts to work. China Mobile tells BGR that there's a main Lingxi robot, which is the waiter, and the other robots will perform tasks depending on the main one's actions. In this case, the other robots were assigned to get dumplings ready, pour tea in a cup, and get an apple from a fridge. Each of these tasks are performed as the waiter robot approaches the others. In total, this operation should take two minutes and 24 seconds, but the demo felt a bit slower than that.