A Shipping Mistake Made This RAM Purchase Almost Too Good To Believe

Online shopping is a roll of the dice. An unlucky few might receive the wrong product either due to human error or because a seller on Amazon is peddling counterfeit products. But then there are the lottery winners of internet purchases, the people who buy something and get more than they bargained for in the best way possible.

At the tail end of February, a user on the r/pcmasterrace subreddit by the name of AccomplishedFan8690 claimed they bought one Corsair Vengeance 32 GB DDR5 RAM stick but instead received a pack of 10 (via Tom's Hardware). According to the user, they spent $300 on their purchase (these items currently retail between $412.99 and $581.99 on the Corsair webstore), but due to this quirk of luck, they received well over $3,000 worth of product.

This isn't the first time a PC builder was blessed with an inordinate amount of luck. In 2025, another user on the same subreddit, 1trollzor1, claimed they ordered two 2 TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSDs ($419.99 through Amazon) but instead received two cases of the product, worth over $5,100. It makes you wonder if these are the luckiest PC builders on the planet.