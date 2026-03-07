A Shipping Mistake Made This RAM Purchase Almost Too Good To Believe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Online shopping is a roll of the dice. An unlucky few might receive the wrong product either due to human error or because a seller on Amazon is peddling counterfeit products. But then there are the lottery winners of internet purchases, the people who buy something and get more than they bargained for in the best way possible.
At the tail end of February, a user on the r/pcmasterrace subreddit by the name of AccomplishedFan8690 claimed they bought one Corsair Vengeance 32 GB DDR5 RAM stick but instead received a pack of 10 (via Tom's Hardware). According to the user, they spent $300 on their purchase (these items currently retail between $412.99 and $581.99 on the Corsair webstore), but due to this quirk of luck, they received well over $3,000 worth of product.
This isn't the first time a PC builder was blessed with an inordinate amount of luck. In 2025, another user on the same subreddit, 1trollzor1, claimed they ordered two 2 TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSDs ($419.99 through Amazon) but instead received two cases of the product, worth over $5,100. It makes you wonder if these are the luckiest PC builders on the planet.
When life gives you extra RAM sticks, you make bank
AccomplishedFan8690 stated they will keep the extra merchandise. What is someone to do with 320 GB of RAM? They could build a monster of a gaming rig, but instead they intend to give back to the PC building community in a way.
The lucky customer promised they will sell the remaining nine RAM sticks "to the community" at prices that undercut most retailers. It is no secret that AI has caused countless problems for the average PC user and gamer. Sure, AI programs can help design revolutionary materials that are stronger than steel but lighter than foam, but companies are investing so heavily into AI that they are causing RAM shortages and driving computer prices through the roof. Since AccomplishedFan8690 doesn't need the extra RAM, they intend to sell the RAM at their pre-inflation prices. But would this even be legal?
When the online shopping lottery winner announced their good luck, many people asked if they were breaking the law by keeping the extra cards and if they owed the seller more money. The running theory is that this windfall is covered under the FTC's guidelines. The document lays out that "companies can't send unordered merchandise to you, then demand payment" and you "don't need to return unordered merchandise" since "you're legally entitled to keep it as a gift." AccomplishedFan8690 purchased one 32 GB RAM stick and received it, so they can treat the other nine as gifts since they were unordered products. As 1trollzor1 was able to keep their additional SSDs, odds are AccomplishedFan8690 will get to do the same.