New Florida E-Bike Bill Passes Senate Unanimously - Here's What Riders Need To Know

With recent statistics pointing to growing e-bike dangers, lawmakers are starting to treat them as more substantial vehicles. A new bill proposal, which passed the Florida senate 37-0, will reclassify electric bicycles and other micromobility devices to improve safety for pedestrians (via Fox 13 News). The bill requires e-bike riders to slow to under 10 miles per hour when traveling on a sidewalk or in an area for pedestrians if a person is within 50 feet. In addition, electric bike riders must give an audible signal while passing, so people nearby can hear and notice them. In shared pathways, riders must yield to pedestrians when there's no road nearby.

The cost of electric bikes continually coming down, combined with the availability of excellent and cheap e-bikes, is keeping e-bike adoption on the rise. Senate Bill 382, which aims to address the growing safety concerns around these vehicles, must now pass the Florida house before it becomes law and is put into effect. Similar legislation in California is trying to crack down on the growing e-bike problem there, as well.

The Florida bill specifies that any violations of these laws, if passed, would be considered noncriminal infractions, which means consequences would be equivalent to nonmoving violations and could come with smaller fines while still appearing on an individual's driving record. It also puts additional measures in place for local law enforcement to log and monitor any crashes that involve micromobility devices, which would now include electric bikes. Ultimately, widespread crash data is unavailable because electric bikes are relatively new, and officials have only just started collecting statistics, and there are few regulations surrounding the technology. Florida has seen a rise in e-bike incidents, specifically in urban areas like Tampa. They're on the rise everywhere, but there are also concerns with classifying e-bikes, as some should actually be considered electric motorcycles.