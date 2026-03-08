It Takes Weeks To Refuel A Nuclear Power Plant - Here's Why

The process of refueling a nuclear plant, known as an outage, is a critical, time-intensive process. Despite its ominous name, refueling outages are an essential act of preventative care for nuclear facilities. Undertaken when roughly a third of the core's fuel has been used, a fueling outage not only replaces the spent fuel but repositions it within the core, optimizing its consumption. Like in nuclear aircraft carriers, which take years to refuel, the process of renewing a nuclear plant's fuel rods takes an inordinate amount of time. Typically, refueling takes roughly a month to undergo and is undertaken every 18 to 24 months, depending on the plant's unique characteristics.

Refueling is comprised of three major phases: shut down, refueling, during which the plant goes through an extensive quality control check, and restarting the plant's operations. Oftentimes, these outages are scheduled for seasons when energy needs are lower, avoiding summer and winter months to reduce the strain on energy grids. During the outage, technicians also perform critical maintenance on its systems, components, and equipment. Furthermore, any system upgrades are likely scheduled during an outage to maximize the plant's time offline.

This testing process is particularly time-intensive, as nuclear operators must ensure that plants function properly in order to avoid major disasters like the infamous Chernobyl or Fukushima. On average, American plants spend roughly 32 days offline during an outage. The process is so intensive that some plants increase their employee count by 300% in order to shoulder the load. Notably, modern plants have greatly improved the efficiency of these processes because U.S. power plants used to take 80 days per outage.