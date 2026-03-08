5 Smart Home Uses For Your Old Tech

If you have old tech collecting dust in a drawer somewhere and are also interested in setting up a smart home, you might be sitting on a goldmine of potential without even realizing it. Gadgets like that old Android phone, a retired tablet, or even an outdated laptop don't have to end up sitting idle and forgotten, since they can actually become a surprisingly useful upgrade to your smart home setup. All that it needs is a little creativity and the right apps for your old tech to become useful again.

That's particularly useful, since dedicated devices for your smart home can be expensive. A quality security camera, smart display, or home automation hub can easily cost hundreds of dollars. So instead of investing in those products, it's possible to use one of the many gadgets that you might have sitting in your home to replicate these functions at no extra cost. This is not only a budget-friendly choice, but also a sustainable way to give a new purpose for devices that you've already paid for.

Whether you're looking to have a better security monitor, build a DIY smart display, or automate parts of your home on a budget, there's likely an old device that fits this role well, and you might already own one. So here are some of the best ways to use old tech to build a smarter home setup without spending more, and also to stop letting those gadgets go to waste.