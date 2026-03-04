MWC 2026 Kicks Off The 6G Era - But Will It Be Any Different?

In late-2023, Samsung said it was focusing on the new 6G era. At the time, 5G was still steadily expanding, and the Korean company said the next generation would deliver everything the current couldn't. Fast-forward to Mobile World Congress 2026, and it seems the 6G horizon is finally taking shape as Qualcomm, Amazon, Asus, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Motorola, Samsung, and many others announced a coalition to accelerate the deployment of 6G, as they expect to start delivering this technology by 2029.

According to Qualcomm, 6G will focus on three big features: connectivity, wide-area sensing, and high-performance compute, with all that being powered toward an AI experience. With these changes, the upcoming standard will be a lot more stable, energy efficient, and could even pave the way for connected cities with actually connected terrestrial and aerial vehicles.

"6G is more than the next step in wireless evolution. It's the foundation for an AI-native future that distributes intelligence across devices, the edge, and the cloud, and transforms network providers into AI-driven enterprises," said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. "Having led multiple generations of global wireless innovation, Qualcomm brings deep expertise and capabilities to the development and commercialization of 6G.