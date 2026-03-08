4 Gadgets That Can Upgrade Your Old Stereo System

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to upgrade your old stereo system, you don't need to buy a pricey set of new speakers, a bunch of high-tech equipment, or an entirely new system altogether. There are plenty of useful gadgets you can pick up that can easily breathe new life into your aging stereo.

You could use a Bluetooth music receiver to stream music wirelessly from your phone or computer to your vintage music system. Want to integrate your old stereo into your smart home setup? Plugging your audio system into a smart plug lets you monitor energy output and control its usage from your phone. If you instead want to add smart speaker features, it could be worth hooking your stereo up to an old Amazon Echo you may have lying around. For those who own more than one music system and want a way to connect them, a centralized streaming hub could be a useful addition to your audio setup.

In other words, your vintage stereo system doesn't need to head for landfill or be left to gather dust. Below, we break down four gadgets that can upgrade your old stereo system for the modern era.