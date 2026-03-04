Agibot Launches Humanoid Robot Rental Program (And The Price Might Surprise You)
At Mobile World Congress 2026, humanoid robot company Agibot announced a rental program that allows anyone to lease a robot. In total, 17 markets are getting this program, which includes the U.S. and many European countries. So far, the prices have been announced in euros as the reveal was made in Barcelona, and the company reinforces its presence in Europe. However, the company tells BGR that the official rental platform for the U.S. audience will be available later this March, as these robots are also trying to conquer America.
Starting at 899 euros for a day, which is a little over $1,000, Agibot has a clever business strategy to help make robots mainstream. After all, its humanoid robot versions cost more than $20,000, and making the investment without knowing what to expect might not be a wise choice for any kind of customer.
According to the company, there are several reasons why a person or a business would rent a robot. Some of the possible applications could include social communication, as the robot could work as a school ambassador, community promoter, or as a tour guide in a trade show; as part of video content creation, such as being part of a short film as an extra or joining a live stream; as a dancer, and even as a security patrol.
How Agibot's rental program works
Agibot says that every rental needs to go through a formulary, and the process from submitting the requirement to on-site installation can take as little as two working days. More than just saying which model you might need, the company says it will provide robots based on the usage scenario, such as an exhibition, live stream, or security. That way, instead of customers needing to go through the portfolio, they can tell the company what they will need.
These rents can be for a single day, but long-term leasing is also a possibility. In addition to the robots, Agibot also says it offers on-site technical support staff to avoid any possible malfunctions.
Customers will be able to take advantage of the company's new X2 Series, which focuses on entertainment, research and education. These products were introduced at CES 2026 and join the lineup with the G2 Series, which has a focus on robots made to work in factories, and the D1 quadruped bots, which can be used as a pet, as a carrying device, or even as a patrolling security guard.