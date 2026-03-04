Agibot Launches Humanoid Robot Rental Program (And The Price Might Surprise You)

At Mobile World Congress 2026, humanoid robot company Agibot announced a rental program that allows anyone to lease a robot. In total, 17 markets are getting this program, which includes the U.S. and many European countries. So far, the prices have been announced in euros as the reveal was made in Barcelona, and the company reinforces its presence in Europe. However, the company tells BGR that the official rental platform for the U.S. audience will be available later this March, as these robots are also trying to conquer America.

Starting at 899 euros for a day, which is a little over $1,000, Agibot has a clever business strategy to help make robots mainstream. After all, its humanoid robot versions cost more than $20,000, and making the investment without knowing what to expect might not be a wise choice for any kind of customer.

According to the company, there are several reasons why a person or a business would rent a robot. Some of the possible applications could include social communication, as the robot could work as a school ambassador, community promoter, or as a tour guide in a trade show; as part of video content creation, such as being part of a short film as an extra or joining a live stream; as a dancer, and even as a security patrol.