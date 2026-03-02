MWC 2026: The 4 Most Intriguing Devices We Saw At ShowStoppers

Ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, ShowStoppers held its traditional event to highlight some of the gadgets that industry analysts, the media, and more will see at the long-running trade show in Barcelona. With MWC changing a bit over the years to accommodate artificial intelligence and other improvements in the sector, the event included companies like Motorola, with an updated Android Auto dongle, and XGIMI's upcoming MemoMind AR glasses.

Some of the brands at MWC's ShowStoppers were also present at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year. Among them, Agibot continues to show off its dancing robot, which can learn from TikTok videos how to perform the trendiest moves of the moment, or Plaud, which continues to promote its AI notepad. Besides that, other highlights of the trade show included Opera, which was there to promote its agentic browser Neon and its recently-released Opera One R3 update.

The ShowStoppers showcase ahead of MWC 2026 gave us a taste of what to expect from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress. That said some of the other notable brands like Lenovo and Honor held their own separate events to highlight new releases.