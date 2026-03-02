MWC 2026: The 4 Most Intriguing Devices We Saw At ShowStoppers
Ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, ShowStoppers held its traditional event to highlight some of the gadgets that industry analysts, the media, and more will see at the long-running trade show in Barcelona. With MWC changing a bit over the years to accommodate artificial intelligence and other improvements in the sector, the event included companies like Motorola, with an updated Android Auto dongle, and XGIMI's upcoming MemoMind AR glasses.
Some of the brands at MWC's ShowStoppers were also present at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year. Among them, Agibot continues to show off its dancing robot, which can learn from TikTok videos how to perform the trendiest moves of the moment, or Plaud, which continues to promote its AI notepad. Besides that, other highlights of the trade show included Opera, which was there to promote its agentic browser Neon and its recently-released Opera One R3 update.
The ShowStoppers showcase ahead of MWC 2026 gave us a taste of what to expect from Barcelona's Mobile World Congress. That said some of the other notable brands like Lenovo and Honor held their own separate events to highlight new releases.
Motorola MA2 is the perfect Android Auto upgrade
Improving on its original release, Motorola is announcing the Motorola MA2, which is a dongle that transforms wired Android Auto experiences into wireless ones. What makes this product stand out from the competition is that it's the first dongle to be engineered by Google, which continues to build upon the long-term relationship between these companies.
Motorola tells BGR it reached an exclusive agreement to bring Google's licensed bridge tech, which can bring a seamless wireless experience to vehicles that don't traditionally support it. Besides that, the new dongle offers other improvements, including an on/off toggle for Android Auto (which some cars don't have), and even an open USB-C port, as the original model featured an attached cable that could not be removed.
Motorola plans to release the new MA2 in mid-May in Europe. In the U.S., the company is expecting to release it in the third quarter of the year for around $40. With this upcoming device, Motorola aims to bring an even more reliable wireless experience to Android Auto users.
Anker's Soundcore Space 2 headphones promise premium features at an affordable price
Anker Innovations revealed at its new Soundcore Space 2 headphones at MWC. According to the company, these headphones have been specifically designed for users who commute, which means that these headphones should be good enough to isolate noise on buses, trains, and planes while still offering users the ability to listen to hear important announcements, like a gate change or a subway stop, by using the Transparency Mode.
Other perks of this product include up to 50 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on. The company says that these headphones can last up to 70 hours on a single charge if the ANC is off. Besides that, Anker offers a one-tap feature for white noise, so you can quickly block out the outside world even if you don't want to listen to music or a podcast.
The official price of Anker's Soundcore Space 2 is $129.99. By comparison, Marshall's ANC-less Major V headphones sell for $169.99, while Beats' basic Solo 4 headphones cost $199.99. With that in mind, it's clear Anker is trying to compete with fan favorites by maintaining a reasonable price point and adding more than a few additional features.
XGIMI's MemoMind is readying its official release
At CES 2026, XGIMI unveiled its new MemoMind brand and its focus on the AR glasses market. While BGR already went hands-on with the product at the Las Vegas trade show, the company continues to promote them, as it made its debut at Mobile World Congress. XGIMI is readying three new glasses, including a voice-only experience, a single AR display, and a pair with two AR screens.
Not only does XGIMI deliver a more comfortable experience on the pair with the two AR screens — I no longer need to cross my eyes to read what's on the display — but the company is using its own optical technologies to develop these glasses. Ever since it first teased this product in January, the company continued to focus on software improvements. At MWC's ShowStoppers, XGIMI showed me that the live translation feature now works with 26 new languages, and that there were also other improvements to the UI of the app.
The company is planning to officially enter the AR glasses market by the end of April. Users will be able to choose between different frame styles, interchangeable temple designs, and, in the future, a sunglasses add-on. These glasses will use a multi-LLM hybrid operating system and can be controlled by a single button or voice commands.
Oscal's indestructible phones
At MWC's ShowStoppers, Chinese brand Oscal introduced its new generation of Pilot smartphones: the Pilot 5 and Pilot 6. Those thick phones first caught our attention due to their bulkiness. While they seem impractical for most users, these mid-range Android devices — featuring 8GB to 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and "octa-core" processors –- are meant to be secondary phones. For instance, if you regularly find yourself on construction sites, maybe bring this phone instead of your everyday carry.
The focus of these smartphones is to feature enough battery to be used for the entire day, as Pilot 5 features up to a 15,000mAh battery and the Pilot 6 offers a 10,000mAh battery. These phones also feature MIL-STD-810H military-approved resistance, which means they can be used in extreme heat and cold, withstand drops, survive in challenging environments, and more. The company also teased other smartphones, including an upcoming version that will use a new battery technology, improving upon the bulkiness of these recently-announced smartphones. The Oscal Pilot 5 will debut in the U.S. soon, with prices starting around $400.