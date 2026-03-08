The USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier Can Navigate Without GPS Or Radar - Here's How

If you live in a big city or just travel a lot, then chances are you've gotten pretty used to how handy apps like Google Maps and Apple Maps can be. Not only is it easy to plug in where you want to go, but these apps will even provide you with multiple different paths you can take to reach your destination, as well as give you turn-by-turn directions and information on the speed limits, street names, and more. Out on the high seas, though, things are a bit more hectic.

Sure, there are instruments designed to help naval ships navigate the open seas, but what happens when massive ships like the USS Abraham Lincoln find themselves in potentially hostile waters where communication and electronic instruments might be blocked? Well, the ship's navigators can turn to the stars, of course. Despite the major advances seen in technology, sailors aboard ships like the USS Abraham Lincoln continue to rely on an archaic navigation process that many might expect to have died out ages ago.

While it isn't an actual requirement, the U.S. Naval Institute has argued that every ship should be able to navigate using only celestial navigation techniques. That's because if an emergency were to ever come up and the electronic systems were unusable, the navigators aboard these ships would need to be able to navigate home safely, and using celestial navigation would allow them to do that. All they'd need is the sun, moon, or stars, the horizon, navigational instruments like a sextant, and nautical charts.