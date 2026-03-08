3 Pros And 2 Cons Of Replacing Your TV With A Projector

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TVs and projectors are two of the most popular consumer tech devices for indulging in your favorite movies, shows, and video games. Shopping for a new TV or projector can be challenging, though, especially when you consider all the options at your disposal. Those with the square footage may be trying to get as big a screen as possible, and once you're talking bigger than 75 inches, a projector and projector screen may start to sound pretty appealing.

The truth is that a projector setup might be the best purchase you've ever made. But if you don't consider your viewing space, budget, and must-have features, a projector-centric home theater could quickly become a major blunder.

To that end, we've put together a list of three pros and two cons of going with a projector instead of a TV. We attempted to cover multiple home theater scenarios, and also highlighted a few projector and TV products we felt were worth mentioning.