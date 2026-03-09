5 Clever Gadgets That Will Give Your Car Seats A High-Tech Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the benefits of owning a vehicle is being able to customize and accessorize it however you want. Getting a cool new dashboard gadget when your car feels outdated can help revitalize an older or unequipped vehicle, and third-party peripherals in general can be a good way to extend an automobile's capabilities. Since vehicles can arrive with a variety of different features and technologies, something like a clever gadget for your car seat can be a solid way to bring new life to your car, truck, or SUV.

The internet is filled with all sorts of items beckoning for your money, but we wanted to zero in on some of the best car seat gadgets available. Ranging from products that can help keep you cool to gadgets that will have your vehicle organized and passengers entertained, this list is full of items that are backed by solid customer reviews.

Whether you're prepping for a road trip or on the hunt for something novel, we've spent a lot of time finding cheap Amazon items that can actually make life easier, so we're certain these gadgets all deserved a spot on this list. Considering many of the selections below actually attach to the seat, it may be a good idea to look at certain vehicle measurements, such as the length between your headrest supports, before adding an item to your cart. With that in mind, let's take a look at some products that can give your car seats new capabilities.