5 Clever Gadgets That Will Give Your Car Seats A High-Tech Upgrade
One of the benefits of owning a vehicle is being able to customize and accessorize it however you want. Getting a cool new dashboard gadget when your car feels outdated can help revitalize an older or unequipped vehicle, and third-party peripherals in general can be a good way to extend an automobile's capabilities. Since vehicles can arrive with a variety of different features and technologies, something like a clever gadget for your car seat can be a solid way to bring new life to your car, truck, or SUV.
The internet is filled with all sorts of items beckoning for your money, but we wanted to zero in on some of the best car seat gadgets available. Ranging from products that can help keep you cool to gadgets that will have your vehicle organized and passengers entertained, this list is full of items that are backed by solid customer reviews.
Whether you're prepping for a road trip or on the hunt for something novel, we've spent a lot of time finding cheap Amazon items that can actually make life easier, so we're certain these gadgets all deserved a spot on this list. Considering many of the selections below actually attach to the seat, it may be a good idea to look at certain vehicle measurements, such as the length between your headrest supports, before adding an item to your cart. With that in mind, let's take a look at some products that can give your car seats new capabilities.
Ohlpro 3-in-1 Retractable Backseat Car Charging Station
The Ohlpro 3-in-1 Retractable Backseat Car Charging Station normally sells for $31.99 on Amazon, though periodic sales can bring the price down. Maintaining a 4.5-star rating with over 3,000 reviews, the Ohlpro mounts to a front seat headrest and includes three different charging cables for powering devices. However, the company also offers some different configurations, including one with two cables and two ports alongside different powering options. For this list, we'll focus on the 3-in-1.
With cables for 9 V USB-C, 5 V Apple Lightning, and 5 V Micro USB, this backseat charger connects to a headrest and is designed to adapt to a variety of automobiles and electronics. With high-speed charging as well as simultaneous charging (though be aware it does not support both of these features at the same time), the 23.6-inch charging cables retract back into the device when finished. The device itself includes a ball joint for 360-degree rotation, and it connects to your vehicle through a 59-inch USB-A cable — though there is an option that comes with a cigarette lighter connector.
Users on Amazon appreciate the Ohlpro for its fast charging speeds, and one customer even notes that the company was quick to respond when they had an issue. High marks are also given to the device for its easy installation and overall quality, though some users do report that the charging cables and ports can be fragile. Nonetheless, the Ohlpro is still a top rated Amazon gadget that can be worth buying.
Lamicall Car Headrest Tablet Holder
As an accessory company, we were fans of Lamicall's Adjustable Laptop Stand and found it to be a good laptop accessory for helping you stay productive. For vehicles, the Lamicall Car Headrest Tablet Holder usually goes for $24.99, though frequent discounts can help bring the price down. Along with receiving favorable customer reviews, this one also ranks highly on Amazon. It even comes in white and black color options.
Featuring support for 4.7-inch to 11-inch devices, this holder is compatible with a variety of tablets, and its biaxial extension arm allows users to change the viewing distance of a device. There's also 360-degree rotation for switching a device to portrait or landscape, and there are options for downward tilting. This tablet holder also promises easy installation without the need for additional tools, and it can fit a variety of vehicles, including car seats with headrest rods 2.8 inches to 5.9 inches apart. Note that headrests with two support rods are necessary for installation.
Along with being the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Tablet Mounts category, the Lamicall Car Headrest Tablet Holder also holds a 4.5-star rating with over 9,000 customer reviews. Users find the device to be a good fit for vehicles, and many give it high praise for being ideal during road trips. Customers also appreciate the easy installation and overall functionality, though some users note issues with the device staying in place, particularly while the vehicle is in motion.
Carshion Heated Back Massager Cover Cushion
The Carshion Heated Back Massager Cover Cushion goes for $49.99 on Amazon, though Prime members may be able to get this one for a bit cheaper. With powering options for both vehicle and indoor use, this cushion comes with some adaptability. Customers on Amazon give this one a 4.1-star rating across over 400 reviews, and there are some additional features that can make this particularly suitable for a vehicle.
There are four different vibration modes that target three different areas of your body (lower back, upper back, and thighs). You also get two different intensity levels, along with an option for engaging low or high heat. It's composed of a soft, plush fabric, and the device comes with two different adapters: a 12 V cigarette lighter for vehicles and a two-prong power cord for indoor use. The cushion includes safety features like an automatic shut-off timer and an overheating protection system.
Looking at user experiences on Amazon, customers appreciate the Carshion Heated Back Massager Cover Cushion for its massage quality and travel-friendly options. While 75% of users rate this one above four stars, some find the heat option to be lacking, and others even found the seat to be uncomfortable after hours of use. Nonetheless, Amazon customers still find this one to be a good value for their money.
Huenlyel Backseat Rear-Facing Fan
The Huenlyel Backseat Rear-Facing Fan goes for $25.99 on Amazon and comes in two different sizes. While the focus is on attaching this one to a vehicle's headrest, the company notes that it can also be good for living rooms or a home office. We're focusing on your vehicle here, however.
In addition to two independently adjustable rotating fan heads, this 12 V fan also includes a rotating base for easy positioning. Along with three adjustable airflow settings (low, medium, and high), there are two built-in LED headlights for illumination. Promising easy installation, this device includes options for mounting or clipping to a car seat, and the fans are powered via USB-A. However, users should note that this one fits headrest bars that are between 3.9 and 5.9 inches in spacing.
With a 4.4-star rating and over 900 reviews on Amazon, users appreciate the overall airflow capabilities of the device while also giving it praise for its low noise levels and easy installation. On the other end of the spectrum, some users do find the power cord to be too short for their needs. However, this fan still ranks at #12 on Amazon's list of USB fans, and prospective buyers should be on the lookout for sales.
Plzpik Car Backseat Organizer
Holding an Amazon's Choice nod, a 4.3-star rating, and over 800 reviews, the Plzpik Car Backseat Organizer goes for $21.99 and is backed by a fair amount of positive customer reviews. Like other items on this list, there are some purchasing options with this one, including the ability to order it in a two-pack as well as gray, orange, and black colorways.
Built from high-density Oxford fabric, the backseat organizer has 11 different pockets of various sizes, including a clear pocket for holding tablets while keeping them viewable. In total, the device has 13 different areas for storage, and there's also a 9.85-inch folding table stand with a 20-pound load capacity that can be put away when not in use. This organizer also features adjustability for the table when car seats are tilted. Promising easy installation, the device is best suited for car seats that have headrests, as integrated headrests or car seats lacking headrests may not be compatible.
Finding it to be good for traveling, customers on Amazon give this backseat organizer kudos for its organization capabilities and overall functionality. However, there are several reviews that state the build quality could be better. Younger children may also have issues with reaching the included table, depending on vehicle setup.
How we selected these car seat gadgets
When seeking out products for this list, we set a few ground rules. First, the product needed to work with most car seats in modern vehicles, and secondly, it needed to offer novel functionality. Beyond that, we wanted to keep these recommendations within a reasonable price range. We also looked at actual customer reviews and selected only products with a 4-star rating or higher, and we made sure that score was backed by hundreds if not thousands of reviews. Finally, we gave a product bonus points if it ranked highly on any Amazon lists or was selected as an Amazon's Choice item.