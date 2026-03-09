Why Boeing Built A Real-Life Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter

Science fiction is littered with iconic vehicles and starships, but few are more recognizable than the X-wing. Well, maybe the TIE Fighter, but most people prefer to associate with freedom fighters and their vehicles. Regardless, the X-wing is so synonymous with "Star Wars" that Boeing once built not one but two "real-life" X-wing starfighters. Why? Because of the power of the Force, that's why.

In 2019, Boeing partnered with Walt Disney to commemorate the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Walt Disney World. For its contribution, Boeing dressed up two CV2 Cargo Air Vehicles (CAVs) as X-wings and flew them over the heads of attendees. Of course, the CAVs could only slowly hover; they couldn't jump to lightspeed, and their wings were non-functional and stuck in the recognizable X-shaped attack position. Oh, and Disney's imagineers set up ultraviolet spotlights to mask the drones and only illuminate the X-wing shells.

The drones weren't exactly life-size (their wingspans only stretched 20.2 feet), but they were so far away nobody could really tell. Currently, one of the CV2 CAVs, X-wing shell and all, is on display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. There, you can see the drone and its shell without the ultraviolet lights to get a better look at how the machine worked.