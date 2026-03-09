Should You Buy A Refrigerator On Amazon? Here's What Users Say
Love it or hate it, Amazon and its connected network of shipping and logistics services have revolutionized retail. You can order everything from toilet paper to large electronics and have them delivered same-day or next-day in most places. You never have to leave your home, and you can shop online or via the app. And, of course, dozens of other retailers now offer similar services. But sometimes, just because you can, doesn't mean you should. Or, more specifically, while you can shop for virtually everything on Amazon, that doesn't mean it's the best idea. Large appliances are a great example, with refrigerators a callout.
You absolutely can buy a full-size refrigerator on Amazon, or entire appliance bundles which may include a fridge, oven or matching pieces. As is customary for Amazon, those items may feature some fantastic deals compared to other retail options. But the question remains: Should you actually shop for appliances on Amazon?
If you look at Amazon appliance listings, you'll notice there aren't many reviews overall. A Sharp fridge has under 10. A Kenmore has under 100. One stainless model from Midea has under 15. There are some, primarily for smaller units. One retro-styled Frigidaire has over 500 reviews, but it's significantly cheaper than most at $368 and is not a full-size unit. Frigidaire, by the way, is one of several refrigerator brands you should avoid according to Consumer Reports. Nevertheless, commenters say it's great, they love it, and it's a quality purchase. Dig deeper, and you'll find reports that it arrived with dents, though the customer was refunded, was defective or had a number of other issues. You'll find similar problems encountered by others. Your mileage may vary, but there's more to know before shopping.
What else to know about shopping for appliances and refrigerators on Amazon
Amazon indeed has appliance listings, but pay attention to the fine print, and you'll discover there are a few eyebrow-raising considerations. For instance, Amazon's Return Policy references return shipping fees for "heavy and/or bulky items." That policy also states refunds, when accepted, can take up to 32 business days to process, not including return shipping costs. Appliances are heavy, so they will take longer to ship, and they cost more initially, so those big refunds will take longer. Those issues are exacerbated if you buy from a third-party seller, which, yes, Amazon features. If you're looking at an expensive item or appliance and you don't see "Fulfilled by Amazon," you should avoid it.
Also, buying from third-party sellers can invalidate a manufacturer's warranty. They may not apply because of "where the product was purchased," as Amazon describes. It's unfortunate, but if you're not vigilant when you buy an appliance, you may end up with a non-working or defective unit you can't do anything about. Refrigerators have to maintain a 40 degrees Fahrenheit cooling limit to slow the growth of dangerous foodborne bacteria. A defective unit isn't just a financial and mechanical issue, and can actually be dangerous to your family's health.
The Federal Trade Commission advises you to resolve problems with the seller first, and if that doesn't work, write to the manufacturer. Amazon manages its A-to-z Guarantee for this problem, offering some protection to customers for third-party sales, but still, it's a poor spot to be in after such a big purchase. Imagine buying one of the worst home appliances without knowing and being unable to return it.