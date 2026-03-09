Should You Buy A Refrigerator On Amazon? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Love it or hate it, Amazon and its connected network of shipping and logistics services have revolutionized retail. You can order everything from toilet paper to large electronics and have them delivered same-day or next-day in most places. You never have to leave your home, and you can shop online or via the app. And, of course, dozens of other retailers now offer similar services. But sometimes, just because you can, doesn't mean you should. Or, more specifically, while you can shop for virtually everything on Amazon, that doesn't mean it's the best idea. Large appliances are a great example, with refrigerators a callout.

You absolutely can buy a full-size refrigerator on Amazon, or entire appliance bundles which may include a fridge, oven or matching pieces. As is customary for Amazon, those items may feature some fantastic deals compared to other retail options. But the question remains: Should you actually shop for appliances on Amazon?

If you look at Amazon appliance listings, you'll notice there aren't many reviews overall. A Sharp fridge has under 10. A Kenmore has under 100. One stainless model from Midea has under 15. There are some, primarily for smaller units. One retro-styled Frigidaire has over 500 reviews, but it's significantly cheaper than most at $368 and is not a full-size unit. Frigidaire, by the way, is one of several refrigerator brands you should avoid according to Consumer Reports. Nevertheless, commenters say it's great, they love it, and it's a quality purchase. Dig deeper, and you'll find reports that it arrived with dents, though the customer was refunded, was defective or had a number of other issues. You'll find similar problems encountered by others. Your mileage may vary, but there's more to know before shopping.