5 Cool Tech Gadgets Any Cyclist Would Love
Whether you're a beginner or seasoned cyclist, there's a wide selection of exciting gadgets on the market that can enhance your cycling experience. But with so many options, it can be difficult to work out which tech is worth buying -– especially if you're new to the cycling world. The best gadgets for you will largely depend on your needs. If you're cycling to improve health, a chest strap heart rate monitor might be worth investing in.
Those focused on training might consider power meter pedals that can help you keep a closer eye on power output. If you want to track your ride routes and metrics, a bicycle computer or app might be the best tech. For those who want to simply upgrade their road safety, consider picking up a bike radar system. Below, we break down five of the coolest (and most helpful) cycling tech gadgets on the market and how they can help enhance your ride.
Garmin HRM 600 heart rate monitor
If you're on the hunt for a chest strap heart rate monitor, Garmin's HRM 600 is worth considering. The successor to Garmin's HRM Pro-Plus, this gadget is on the pricey side, at $184, but it has earned positive reviews for a comfortable fit. It transmits real-time heart rate and heart rate variability data to compatible devices (Garmin and non-Garmin alike) via ANT+ and Bluetooth Low Energy technology.
Along with delivering accurate, stable heart rate data, this chest strap monitor can also be used to measure other fitness metrics like steps, calories burned, and speed. It can even track running dynamics, if you connect it to a compatible device, like the super-bright Garmin Fenix 8 Pro smartwatch. In addition, the Garmin HRM 600 has a rechargeable battery, which offers up to two months of battery life (when used for one hour per day) from a full charge –- meaning you can say goodbye to pesky battery replacements.
Favero Assioma Duo power pedals
Cycling power meter pedals measure the force you exert while pedaling, in other words, how hard and fast you're spinning them. Priced at $629, the Favero Assioma Duo rechargeable power pedals are amongst the best on the market according to experts, offering accurate data, a solid 50+ hours of battery life, and straightforward installation. With support for Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity, these Look-compatible power pedals offer data analysis on a variety of cycling aspects, including ride position, pedal smoothness, torque effectiveness, cadence, and balance — though capabilities depend on the connection.
This is accomplished via the pedals' built-in gyroscope, cadence sensor, and Instantaneous Angular Velocity-based power calculation system. Favero's pedals are compatible with a wide variety of bike computers, apps, and devices from iOS, Android, and Garmin. This makes them ideal for beginners and seasoned cyclists alike, and are one of the most helpful cycling gadgets you can buy.
Hammerhead Karoo bike computer
Bike computers, like the Hammerhead Karoo, can do a lot more than simply track your latest ride. This advanced, water-resistant bike computer offers navigation capability with detailed, easy-to-follow global maps, automatic climb detection, and route syncing. It can even re-route you in the event of a wrong turn -– without the need for a Wi-Fi connection. The Karoo features more than 35 hours of battery life, detailed performance metrics, and works with a companion app.
The latter is particularly cool as it allows you to personalize your ride by uploading new routes, and includes options like giving your family the ability to track where you're going. Experts consider the Hammerhead Karoo to be one of the best bike computers on the market due to its user-friendly design and detailed mapping. However, its $450 price tag makes it a more expensive option than competitors like the $350 Wahoo Elemnt Bolt 3.
Strava tracking app
Strava may not technically be a gadget, but it's definitely a useful bit of tech for cyclists. On the list of Apple's award-winning apps, this GPS-based tracking service for athletes also works on Android devices and desktop. Connecting a compatible device, like these cheap Android smartwatches users love, to the Strava app allows it to record an array of information. Highlights include your cycling route, distance traveled, speed, elevation, time, and calories burned.
It can also help you discover new routes or create your own custom courses. Strava also includes social features, with the ability to follow friends and compare stats, partake in monthly challenges, receive digital achievement badges, and join clubs or communities. While there is a free version of Strava available, a subscription is required to access the full range of features. An individual subscription runs $11.99 a month, but special rates are available for families, students, teachers, medical professionals, and military veterans.
Garmin Varia RTL515 bike radar
When cycling, few things are as important as safety. Rear-facing bicycle radars, like the highly-rated Garmin Varia RTL515, can help with this. Normally priced at $199.99, this gadget pairs with your smartphone to provide visual and audible alerts when a vehicle is approaching your bike from behind — as far as 153 yards away. You can also use the Varia app to receive alerts, indicating the position and speed of an approaching vehicle.
In addition to being a bike radar, this gadget boosts your visibility, with its red light visible in daylight from up to a mile away. The Garmin Varia RTL515 offers up to six hours of battery life in solid light mode or 16 hours in day flash mode. For those who regularly ride in groups, there's a Peloton mode available, which sees the light emit a less intense flash to protect your fellow cyclists' eyes.