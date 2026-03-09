8 Cool New Gadgets For 3D Printing Coming In 2026

We are a long way from the early days of 3D printers, when you'd practically have to assemble the whole thing from parts and needed complex and precise technical knowledge just to print a benchy boat, much less an intricate and beautiful model.

For one thing, 3D printers are actually reliable now! More often than not, if something has gone wrong, it's more likely user error than the printer that's at fault. Cheap 3D printers are now easy to use and can knock out high-quality models, day in and day out. So, clearly, the 3D printer world has reached a level of maturity where you can recommend a printer to your dear old grandma and be confident she'll be able to use it with no more trouble than any other household appliance. Okay, maybe not quite that simple, but you no longer need to be a rocket scientist to make it work.

That said, there's still a lot of room for advancement now that the fundamentals are so well thought-out. To meet that challenge, dozens of companies are competing to create new gadgets and upgrades to push 3D printing to the next level. We've shortlisted some of the innovations that have us the most excited for 2026.