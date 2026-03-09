You Can Store Your House Keys On Your Samsung Phone Now - Here's How

Secure wallet apps on mobile phones can store all sorts of useful items, including credit cards, IDs, public transit tickets, car keys, and home keys, with support depending on platform and region. For example, credit card and car keys may be widely available on iPhone and Android devices, but digital IDs may be more limited.

Samsung, which already operates its own Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy phones, announced on March 2 a new feature that some users may appreciate. Your Galaxy phone can now store your house keys via a new feature called Digital Home Key. The feature will work with select smart locks and will allow users to open doors via the Samsung Wallet app instead of using a different unlock mechanism or physical keys.

Samsung explained in a press release that it built the Digital Home Key on Aliro, a standard smart lock access protocol from the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). The company also mentioned various lock brands that will support Digital Home Key starting in March 2026, including Aqara, Nuki, Schlage, and Xthings, though the feature will only be available in select regions this month – with a future expansion planned. If a compatible smart lock isn't available for purchase in your region, you may not be able to use Digital Home Key.