You Can Store Your House Keys On Your Samsung Phone Now - Here's How
Secure wallet apps on mobile phones can store all sorts of useful items, including credit cards, IDs, public transit tickets, car keys, and home keys, with support depending on platform and region. For example, credit card and car keys may be widely available on iPhone and Android devices, but digital IDs may be more limited.
Samsung, which already operates its own Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy phones, announced on March 2 a new feature that some users may appreciate. Your Galaxy phone can now store your house keys via a new feature called Digital Home Key. The feature will work with select smart locks and will allow users to open doors via the Samsung Wallet app instead of using a different unlock mechanism or physical keys.
Samsung explained in a press release that it built the Digital Home Key on Aliro, a standard smart lock access protocol from the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA). The company also mentioned various lock brands that will support Digital Home Key starting in March 2026, including Aqara, Nuki, Schlage, and Xthings, though the feature will only be available in select regions this month – with a future expansion planned. If a compatible smart lock isn't available for purchase in your region, you may not be able to use Digital Home Key.
How to use Digital Home Key and which phones are supported
Samsung explained the process of setting up a Digital Home Key in the Wallet app, and it appears to be relatively easy. You need to configure a compatible smart lock via Samsung SmartThings, the company's app for managing smart home products.
To use Digital Home Key with the smart lock, users will have several options that depend on their Galaxy phone and lock. One way to open the door using the new feature is to tap the phone on the device, a process that uses near-field communication technology and requires Android 14 or later. An even more convenient option is the hands-free access that takes advantage of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology on Android 16 or newer. With this method, the door will unlock automatically when you approach it, similar to how digital keys interact with cars. Finally, Digital Home Key also supports remote control of the door.
Samsung listed all the Galaxy phones that can use Digital Home Key and the type of connectivity they offer on a support page. This functionality will be available on foldable phones as old as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3released in 2021. Various Galaxy S21 models and newer, as well as mid-range phones including the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55, will also support Digital Home Keys.
What if the phone is stolen?
Like other items in Samsung Wallet, Digital Home Key is secured by Samsung's Knox platform, which is designed to prevent unauthorized access to the sensitive information stored in the app. You will need to enter a PIN or your biometrics to authorize the use of these digital keys. If your phone is lost or stolen, you can use Samsung Find to remove Digital Home Key access. An attacker would not be able to open and use the Wallet without knowing the PIN code.
Samsung makes no mention of sharing Digital Home Keys with other people in the household. It's unclear if other people with the same smart locks as the owner can also enable the functionality if they own Galaxy phones. A similar feature has been available on iPhone since iOS 15. Google Pixel devices started supporting a similar feature in Google Wallet, called resident keys, in October 2025.