Illinois Wants To Start Charging Electric Car Owners Almost $500 A Year

Electric vehicles (EVs) have come a long way. Now that they're a reliable mode of transportation, an increasing number of drivers are adopting EVs. One of the main reasons to drive an electric car is they're generally cheaper to maintain and fuel than traditional gas cars. However, this might not be the case in Illinois if a new bill is passed.

Recently, Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) filed Senate Bill 3566, which proposes amending the Illinois Vehicle Code to increase the annual registration cost for EVs by $320. If passed, this additional charge would go into effect on July 1, 2027. Add that to the $151 dollars EV owners already pay annually to renew their registration, and the total would come to $471 ... for the first year. The bill also opens the possibility of increasing the surcharge, meaning EV owners could easily find themselves spending over $500 on annual registration fees before too long.

While the flat $320 additional surcharge might rub some drivers the wrong way, it isn't completely mandatory. Sort of. The bill also proposes an alternative fee determined by the new "Road Usage Charge Program," which says EV owners can pay 1.5 cents per mile up to a total of $320 instead of the annual registration fee. However, anyone who goes that route must keep a close eye on how much they travel, and report their mileage each year. Plus, like the surcharge, the Road Usage Charge Program fees will be subject to annual recalculations and increases.