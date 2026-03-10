5 Popular Android Features That Were Killed By Google

Android is turning 18 this year; in September, it'll finally be old enough to vote. Over the last two decades (almost), the mobile operating system has seen many iterations, and many changes from Google, both good and bad, from new themes to deprecated features. Google is well-known for killing many of its products and services, and that includes more than a handful of Android features.

For example, there's the recently shuttered Instant Apps that let users trial apps and games without the need to install (by streaming them instead), and quirky features like Active Edge that could launch Assistant with a squeeze of your Pixel. And thanks to a big AI push, Google Assistant isn't long for this world, soon to be replaced by Gemini. Even innocuous features like Android Beam's easy file sharing or Live Folders, which delivered dynamic information as a prelude to widgets, are long gone.

While there's no argument that Android has grown by leaps and bounds, to the point it's a fairly polished OS these days that no longer requires the heavy-handed community mods and barely fleshed out features of yesteryear, some of the dead features left in its ever-changing wake are missed to this day, sometimes out of nostalgia, or simply because what they've been replaced with doesn't stack up (looking at you, Gemini).