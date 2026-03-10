Why Do Some Keyboards Have 2 USB Cables?

A standard wired USB keyboard draws a relatively small amount of power. While it's enough for typing, features like RGB lighting with hundreds of LEDs usually require more power. That's where the additional cable comes into the picture. When you plug it in, the RGB lighting starts working, presuming it's tied to the second cable.

The second cable is often mistaken for an additional power source for the keyboard's primary functionality. You may hear that you need to plug in both cables or the keyboard would feel slow or sluggish, but that's not how it works. The additional cable powers the secondary features and has nothing to do with the primary functionality of the keyboard. As for differentiating between the two, the cable that sends keystrokes to the PC sometimes has a keyboard symbol on it, while the other features the standard USB logo.

Apart from a secondary cable for powering additional features, several keyboards have a built-in USB port to streamline connectivity, usually at the top. This is called a USB passthrough port. The keyboard acts as a bridge between the device and the PC. In the absence of a separate cable dedicated to this port, the connected device may cause issues with the keyboard or affect its functioning since both draw power from the same port.