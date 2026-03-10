The ERO process is slow because it's designed that way for safety reasons. The nuclear submarine has to be brought into a facility that's capable of handling nuclear material throughout the replacement process, to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the repairs and the sailors who will crew the ship once the refueling process is done. The nuclear core remains radioactive during refueling, so radiation must be contained and the nuclear waste must be stored securely.

The submarine is brought to a dry dock for the ERO process, where engineers go through a rigorous procedure to defuel the ship and refuel it. The reactors are shut down and cooled before removing the old reactor core and installing its replacement. The actual removal of the spent core involves cutting through the submarine's hull with hand tools, as the reactors aren't easily accessible. These operations are performed under strict ventilation and filtration protocols to prevent radiation contamination. The old core is transported off-site for secure storage, as the nuclear material remains active. The new core is installed, and then the reactor is reassembled and the submarine is resealed. These procedures require precision and numerous inspections, as there's no room for error. The structural integrity of the hull is key for allowing the submarine to operate at depth.

After the fuel is replaced, the modernization process begins. After two decades of service, the submarine will be updated for the next 20 years in service. Engineers inspect existing machinery, electronics, and weapons systems and replace older components and technologies with newer ones. The submarine undergoes another round of inspection and quality assurance processes after it's rebuilt. The ship then heads to sea trials to ensure the submarine is safe and all systems are operational.