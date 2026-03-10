5 Ways Stephen Hawking Predicted The End Of The World Would Happen

Primarily known for his work on black holes, scientist Stephen Hawking had opinions on many other topics besides crazy complicated space stuff. Unfortunately for us, many of his comments came in the form of cautionary advice and warnings related to the end of the world.

While he was confident that we have what it takes to overcome various dangers (primarily by colonizing other planets), he believed we need to be very careful for the next century or so until colonization efforts become possible. With the entirety of our species on one planet, all it takes is one asteroid, one devastating disease, or one nuclear war to wipe us all out.

To keep ourselves safe from the various threats we face now and those we could face in the future, we first need to be aware of them. That's why Hawking spent so much time thinking about all of the ways the human race could end, and why he chose to share his thoughts. Here are some of the world-ending scenarios he envisioned.