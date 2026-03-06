YouTube Adds A Big New Feature, But It Probably Isn't The One You Want

Just like Spotify brought direct messaging to the masses, it seems YouTube is also continuing its move to do the same. The company first began testing the feature in November 2025, but the sample size for it was limited, with it only being available in Ireland and Poland. On March 3, 2026, YouTube shared an update that the direct messaging feature is available in even more European countries — a total of 31, to be exact.

Chief among these other countries are Austria, Belgium, Germany, Greece, France, and Italy. The list, of course, goes on, but there is no mention of when it will come to the Americas as of this writing. But the arrival of direct messaging on YouTube also has some stipulations tied to it. For starters, the feature is limited to users who have verified their age is 18 or older. This means you'll need to use Google's age verification system, which is driven by AI, and even slightly based on your viewing habits. Further, you'll need a YouTube account and to be signed into it.

The primary point of this feature is to simplify sharing videos. This is a similar focus to what has been seen with Spotify's foray into direct messaging. However, much like Spotify's launch of the feature, this isn't the first time that direct messaging has been available on YouTube, as the company previously ditched private messages in 2019.