Alien's Director Produced A Brilliant HBO Sci-Fi Series That Was Canceled Too Soon
Director Ridley Scott is perhaps most well-known for his "Alien" films, which notably used some pretty neat visual tricks to make the world feel more realistic. Others may recognize him as the creator of the modern historical action version of "Robin Hood" starring Russell Crowe, or the classic "Gladiator," and "Blade Runner" films. But more recently, he was also responsible for a science fiction series called "Raised by Wolves" that was canceled way too soon — after just two seasons. Worse yet, the second season ends with a lot of unanswered questions and, by all accounts, it seems like it was almost certainly set up for a third season renewal. Except, it was canceled abruptly despite positive reviews.
The cancellation was primarily due to studio politics, particularly the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger that saw a big shakeup across associated streaming providers like HBO Max. A widespread push to reduce debt likely led to the show's demise. It's unfortunate, because the show has excellent reviews and ratings at Rotten Tomatoes. 81% of critics have given it a favorable score, as have 82% of users, which is downright impressive and highlights the show's original content and high-brow plot. The story is compelling all the way through and it's a highly competent show that rewards viewers, something not common these days even with the massive selection of streaming shows and movie releases.
It follows two androids, Father and Mother, who must raise human children on a remote planet dubbed Kepler-22b. While that simple synopsis barely does the show justice, the complex relationships involved, the decisions those androids make, and the experience the entire colony has forms the basis of the show's primary plot line. It turns out that, even for androids, it's not so simple to raise human children.
What are people saying about the show, and is it still worth watching?
The Rotten Tomatoes scores are positive, and the IMDb reviews are just as glowing. The show currently has a 7.4 rating out of 10 stars with over 90,000 reviews. Many people have lamented the cancellation, and for good reason, proclaiming "this story must be told," and that they "can't believe" it's been canceled. Some have even demanded "please we need a season 3!" As for the content, people are positive about the experience as well, saying it's "original" during a time when so many remakes and repetitive storylines are common, that it's a "great sci-fi," and that it's an absolute "feast for cerebral sci-fi fans."
Of course, it's not all positive. There are some negative reviews and comments saying that it's "all over the place" or "bonkers." But the point certainly holds true that it's unique, and there's something here that can be special for everyone to experience, should they so choose.
The question, then, is whether it's worth watching knowing there's no season 3 and that there will likely be no continuation. That depends on whether you subscribe to the idea that the journey itself is more valuable than the conclusion. Can you accept watching a show that ends with questions still lingering while enjoying the moments that did play out? If the answer is yes, give it a shot. You may be surprised by what you see. There are actually quite a few amazing sci-fi shows that were canceled before they could conclude their storylines. They're still great, even if they ended prematurely.