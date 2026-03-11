Alien's Director Produced A Brilliant HBO Sci-Fi Series That Was Canceled Too Soon

Director Ridley Scott is perhaps most well-known for his "Alien" films, which notably used some pretty neat visual tricks to make the world feel more realistic. Others may recognize him as the creator of the modern historical action version of "Robin Hood" starring Russell Crowe, or the classic "Gladiator," and "Blade Runner" films. But more recently, he was also responsible for a science fiction series called "Raised by Wolves" that was canceled way too soon — after just two seasons. Worse yet, the second season ends with a lot of unanswered questions and, by all accounts, it seems like it was almost certainly set up for a third season renewal. Except, it was canceled abruptly despite positive reviews.

The cancellation was primarily due to studio politics, particularly the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger that saw a big shakeup across associated streaming providers like HBO Max. A widespread push to reduce debt likely led to the show's demise. It's unfortunate, because the show has excellent reviews and ratings at Rotten Tomatoes. 81% of critics have given it a favorable score, as have 82% of users, which is downright impressive and highlights the show's original content and high-brow plot. The story is compelling all the way through and it's a highly competent show that rewards viewers, something not common these days even with the massive selection of streaming shows and movie releases.

It follows two androids, Father and Mother, who must raise human children on a remote planet dubbed Kepler-22b. While that simple synopsis barely does the show justice, the complex relationships involved, the decisions those androids make, and the experience the entire colony has forms the basis of the show's primary plot line. It turns out that, even for androids, it's not so simple to raise human children.