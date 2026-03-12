5 Common Audiophile Myths You Need To Stop Believing
If you've ever searched forways to improve the audio quality of your home setup, you likely came across hundreds of tips and tricks. Some recommend optimizing the current setup while others encourage replacing it with better equipment. For instance, some people suggest getting bigger speakers, buying more expensive cables, changing audio formats, or using the best headphones. But as it turns out, many of these suggestions are myths that offer no real benefits. Some of these purchases may improve audio quality a bit for a few users, but there's no guarantee that if something works for someone, it will work for you too. In the end, it comes down to your current setup, requirements, and budget.
When we take a look, many of these beliefs turn out to be decades old, while others, though more recent, have been countered through experiments and studies. It's often challenging for a newcomer to distinguish facts from common audiophile myths, but with an objective approach and a little research, you can find the truth. Here are some major audiophile myths.
Premium cables deliver better sound
One of the most common myths is that premium cables do a better job than cost-effective ones. The reason people believe that is because high-end cables often claim to support higher frequencies, come with premium packaging, and cost hundreds of dollars.
The truth is that cables rarely matter beyond a certain point. They have a simple job: to transmit electrical signals from one device to another, say from your TV to the soundbar, or a laptop to a speaker. If a $20-30 cable does that, you don't necessarily need to spend $200-300 on a new after-market cable. The ones that are shipped with the device may be just fine. It's worth testing an existing cable before you upgrade.
A team at SoundGuys did a study where they recorded 10 audio samples, five using coat hanger cables and the same five with premium cables. They asked users to pick which sounded better. Surprisingly, over 41% said they both sounded the same, another 29.5% felt that the coat hanger sounded better. Only 32.4% picked the premium cable. So, that should tell you why investing in expensive cables isn't necessarily the best upgrade. You may get a much better experience by changing the ear tips or ear pads. Premium cables though are usually more durable.
Digital isn't as good as analog (and vice-versa)
The digital vs. analog debate has been raging for decades, with each side claiming an upper hand. The truth is that neither is inherently better than the other. In most cases, it comes down to individual preferences and the recording setup.
High-quality digital audio files with proper encoding may deliver the perfect sound quality. At the same time, analog or vinyl introduces characteristics like slight distortion and background noise, which analog enthusiasts like. One song may sound better on digital, while on analog, the experience is nowhere as close. Similarly, another song may sound soothing in high-definition audio, but loses its appeal on analog.
The point is that saying one is better than the other is wrong. Audiophiles agree that digital audio is generally more accurate, but when it comes to music, everyone has different tastes and styles. The debate over digital versus analog may not end anytime soon, but if someone tells you that one is better than the other, you now know to check it out for yourself.
Bigger speakers mean better audio
Another common misconception is that bigger speakers translate into better audio. It's far from what happens in everyday use. Bigger speakers may have larger drivers, and since more air passes through them, the audio output is louder and has a stronger bass. But louder doesn't necessarily mean superior quality. Sometimes, compact speakers do a better job. It all comes down to the physical space in which the speaker is to be used.
Having big speakers in small rooms can create excessive bass and uneven sound distribution as sound waves may not fully develop due to space constraints. Apart from that, the bass frequency may be amplified in smaller rooms, leading to what's called bass boom, which again doesn't work in your favor. Then, there's the higher power consumption and purchase cost. On the other hand, a smaller speaker that matches the room's size and is placed at an optimal position will deliver clearer, higher quality sound.
So, the next time someone tells you to get bigger speakers, instead, choose one that suits your space, even if it's a compact speaker. For larger rooms, bigger speakers may actually be better.
Your audio equipment needs a burn-in period
If you have ever been told that you need to burn in audio equipment, and that it sounds better after a specific period, it's simply not true. The claim is based on the premise that after continuous use, the material becomes more flexible and less rigid, improving the sound quality. But in real life, this is rarely the case.
What sometimes actually happens is brain burn-in, where your mind gets accustomed to the audio and starts finding it better over time. The sound gradually feels more natural, but it's not that the audio equipment has improved in any way, it's simply your brain adjusting to the changes. Other than that, if you already expect the audio to sound better after a couple of days or weeks, confirmation bias may reinforce that belief. Additionally, after some days, the earpads on your headphones slightly deform from their initial shape and start to fit better, which improves the experience. Keep in mind that it improves the experience for you, not the quality from the equipment.
Expensive gear improves audio quality
There's the belief that investing in expensive audio gear, whether it's cables, speakers, or headphones, directly translates into improved audio quality. This can be true in some cases, but we still can't generalize it. Expensive equipment or gear tends to offer better quality and durability, but it doesn't necessarily deliver better audio.
We have debunked this myth earlier with examples. For instance, premium cables won't make as big a difference as many might expect. Then, bigger speakers don't have better quality audio. The same goes for every other similar device. A very expensive soundbar doesn't necessarily sound better than a cost-effective one. In many cases, the difference in audio quality is so subtle that it becomes largely unnoticeable.
We are not suggesting getting the lowest-priced item on the shelf. But you don't need the most expensive one either. The idea is to find out what you really need, and not get influenced by common audiophile myths. If you are just starting out, cost-effective equipment makes more sense since you most likely can't yet notice the subtle differences. As you learn things over time, upgrade to better gear.