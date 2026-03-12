5 Common Audiophile Myths You Need To Stop Believing

One of the most common myths is that premium cables do a better job than cost-effective ones. The reason people believe that is because high-end cables often claim to support higher frequencies, come with premium packaging, and cost hundreds of dollars.

The truth is that cables rarely matter beyond a certain point. They have a simple job: to transmit electrical signals from one device to another, say from your TV to the soundbar, or a laptop to a speaker. If a $20-30 cable does that, you don't necessarily need to spend $200-300 on a new after-market cable. The ones that are shipped with the device may be just fine. It's worth testing an existing cable before you upgrade.

A team at SoundGuys did a study where they recorded 10 audio samples, five using coat hanger cables and the same five with premium cables. They asked users to pick which sounded better. Surprisingly, over 41% said they both sounded the same, another 29.5% felt that the coat hanger sounded better. Only 32.4% picked the premium cable. So, that should tell you why investing in expensive cables isn't necessarily the best upgrade. You may get a much better experience by changing the ear tips or ear pads. Premium cables though are usually more durable.