Turn Your Android Tablet Into A Portable Monitor With This Simple USB Trick

The more screen space you have when using a computer, the more your productivity can increase, as you have more information in view, reducing the need for constantly switching between apps. A second display may be a luxury you can't afford, especially when traveling. But $14.99 is all you need to pay for a second display that extends your Windows laptop's screen when you're on the road. That's what the SuperDisplay application costs. The app will let you turn your current Android tablet into a portable monitor, without impacting the device's primary function, by connecting the device via USB to your Windows 10 laptop or desktop.

Beyond travel purposes, SuperDisplay can also help you increase your overall display area at home or at the office, even if you were starting to think there's no need for Android tablets in the current computing landscape. In fact, the screen-extension app is especially useful for use with older Android tablets that are too slow for your current day-to-day productivity needs. They can still work as secondary monitors for your laptop or desktop. According to the developer, SuperDisplay requires Android 5.0 or later to work, which means the app is compatible with much older tablet generations.

Even if you use tablets regularly and you own one of the newest flagship devices, like the Galaxy Tab S11, you can still have them work as portable monitors when you need your Windows PC for more complex tasks than what an Android tablet can offer.