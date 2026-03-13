These 2 New AirPods Pro 3 Features Can Save You From Disaster

With the AirPods Pro 2, Apple added an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for the first time, which allows users to locate the charging case with Precision Finding in the Find My app. In addition to this, the company improved on the original model by going from IPX4 to IP54, making it resistant to dust and splashes.

However, the AirPods Pro 3 picked up Apple's second-generation ultra-wideband chip, extending the range 1.5 times further than the previous model. And the last model's IP54 certification was upgraded to IP57, which theoretically means these AirPods will work even if they were submerged in a few feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Still, what makes IP57 so good on this product is that Apple is not only talking about the charging case or the earbuds — everything has the same IP57 certification.

Perhaps even more importantly, these features can converge to drastically improve your real-world experience with the AirPods Pro 3. Let's say you open your charging case and find the earbuds are missing. Then it hits you: They were probably left in the running shorts you tossed into the laundry earlier that day. So you check the Find My app to see if they turn up nearby, and sure enough, the improved Precision Finding leads you straight to the washing machine. Except you don't need to contact Apple Support because that IP57 water resistance helped both earbuds and the charging case make it through the wash unscathed.

Of course, an IP57 rating doesn't guarantee that the earbuds are laundry-proof. But we had firsthand experience with the exact scenario described above and came away thoroughly impressed by how well the AirPods Pro 3 handled it.