The 5 Most Common Amazon Fire TV Stick Problems And How To Fix Them

The Fire TV Stick's great most of the time, until you run into the dreaded Low on Storage error message. This might not be as big a problem for those using a Fire TV Stick 4K Max due to its increased 16GB storage, but users who have older models, the Fire TV Stick Lite, or the Fire TV Stick 4K have to make do with just 8GB.

The easiest way to solve storage issues on your Amazon Fire TV Stick is to increase the storage through an external flash drive, which you can do by getting a micro-USB to USB OTG adapter, such as one from AuviPal. Plug the adapter into the power slot, plug the power cord itself into the other side, and put a flash drive appropriate for your storage in the remaining OTG slot. You can power up your Fire TV now and open up My Fire TV to check if the external storage works. You can then format it as external storage and move any app here through Manage Applications in Applications, and select the apps that you want to move. This is an excellent workaround and what we recommend for most people, as well as a good use for your Fire TV Stick's micro-USB port.

Furthermore, you can clear your Fire TV's app cache. To clear this cache, go to the Fire TV Stick Settings. From here, move to Applications and then Manage Installed Applications. Select either a specific app or select Files and clear all cache from there. If you're still facing storage issues, you can choose to use YouTube or other streaming apps on the browser instead of downloading them on the device. If all else fails, performing a factory reset should fix the issue.