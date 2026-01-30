14 Amazon Fire TV Stick Tricks That Can Make Your Device Feel Like New

Just like a laptop or phone, the Fire TV Stick runs a ton of processes — both background and otherwise — from the moment it boots up. Eventually, as you open more and more apps, this eats into the Fire TV Stick's limited RAM and causes your device to lag. Unlike your laptop, you won't really shut down your streaming stick all the time, unless you have the habit of cutting off the main power source to your TV. This is why you should make it a point to restart it from time to time, helping to shake off these cobwebs and run faster than ever.

This isn't the only way a restart can improve the speed and responsiveness of your Fire Stick. This media player also stores some temporary files in its cache that can eat into the device's processing power. A simple restart can take care of this issue. If your device is glitching out and you don't know how to fix it, then rebooting it could be the solution staring you in the face all along. Go to the My Fire TV tab from Settings to restart your device. Alternatively, you can use a cool but hidden Fire TV trick by holding down both the Select and Play/Pause buttons for around five seconds.