5 Handy Tools Your Phone Turned Into Apps

In the early days of smartphones, when Apple first launched the App Store a year later, the slogan "There's an app for that" proved to be an incredibly effective campaign that signaled iOS has an app for everything. These days, Android is the king of mobile apps, with over 3.9 million available compared to Apple's 1.8 million. At the end of the day, there is no denying that there is, in fact, an app for the majority of your needs, and that absolutely includes tools that used to dominate in the physical world.

Apps like flashlights, rulers, and spirit levels are now standard across mobile app stores, and some of these functions are even built directly into our phones. It doesn't even matter whether you prefer Android or iOS — these handy tools are now easily accessible from our phones at the drop of a hat.

So, rather than skipping on down to your local Lowe's or Home Depot to pick up a stud finder to help hang a painting, or your local REI to pick up a compass for your next deep-woods hike, you can instead rely on your phone and a few worthwhile app tools to get the job done. As Apple so eloquently put it all those years ago, there is indeed an app for that.