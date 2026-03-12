Your New Monitor Could Be Hiding A Multitasking Upgrade You Didn't Even Know Existed

A KVM switch essentially allows you to connect multiple computers with a single pair of keyboard, mouse, and monitor, and switch between them seamlessly. This is great if you want to use the same set of monitors and peripherals with your laptop and your desktop, or any combination of two or more computers, without needing to unplug everything from one computer and connect it to the other every time you need to switch. Monitors with a built-in KVM switch make things even simpler, as you can have all your peripherals connected to your monitor, which is connected to your two different computers.

When you need to switch between computers, you simply switch the source on the monitor, and all the connected peripherals and devices seamlessly migrate their connection to the second computer, without you needing to swap the connections manually. That said, some monitors may require you to use an option in the OSD (On-screen display) menu or a physical KVM switch button to switch the connected USB devices. KVM-capable monitors typically support two computers, but some may support more. Besides making the switching of the monitor and peripherals simpler, the presence of the KVM switch makes your desk setup cleaner, as you aren't constantly moving cables, and everything can be neatly tied up.