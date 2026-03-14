You Can Turn Your Old Dash Cam Into A Webcam - Here's How

You can take several devices and turn them into a webcam if you don't have a dedicated camera for your desktop — or if you don't have a laptop with a built-in webcam. For example, you can turn an old smartphone into a usable webcam. Of course, with everyone using a smartphone these days, there's almost no need for webcams at all. You can make video calls, take conference calls, or join meetings, all from your phone. But if you'd rather sit at your desk and use a more traditional setup, without spending money on a webcam specifically, there's another neat trick you can pull off. You may be able to use an old dash cam and set that up the same way.

Now, it's important to note that this won't work with every dash cam on the market. That's because the connection between the computer and the camera depends on the USB connectivity. What you're looking for is a camera that uses UVC (USB video class), the protocol that allows cameras to communicate with a computer or various devices, particularly while streaming video and audio.

The simple way to check is to plug your dash cam into your computer via USB and wait for a mode-select screen to show up. If nothing like that appears, simply check if the computer recognizes the camera. Most operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and macOS should recognize a UVC camera and allow you to select and use it as such. If you notice the dash cam is recognized as a mass storage device or USB storage, it probably doesn't support UVC. You can also refer to the original user manual or documentation for the dash cam.