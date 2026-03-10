Google Messages Is About To Get A Lot Better At Catching Phishing Text Scams On Android

While this feature has yet to go live — there also aren't any exact details on how it would work — it is just one possible addition to what is already a fairly strong arsenal of features that Google employs on Android phones to help keep users safe. And those features continue to grow, too, with Google recently updating Circle to Search to allow users to check texts for scams really easily using one of Android's best features.

On top of the Circle to Search option, Google has continued to update Android and RCS, which is the underlying service that Google Messages uses to send messages between devices, to include end-to-end encryption as well as higher-quality messaging capabilities. This helps protect your messages while also ensuring that threat actors can't easily get access to what you're typing to your friends and family. Because this SMS blaster protection toggle has only been found in the code, thanks to an APK teardown, there is no real information on when it might debut for mainstream users.

However, the fact that Google is looking into the feature suggests that it wants to find a way to curb the use of SMS blasters sooner rather than later. So hopefully there will be more updates about this feature in the coming months. Until then, though, make sure to follow important safety rules when interacting with messages on your Android phone.