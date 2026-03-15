One Of The Best-Rated Indoor Security Cameras On Amazon Is Half The Price Of A Google Nest Cam

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Home security doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. With an internet connection, you can add highly-rated security cameras, floodlights, locks, and sensors to your Wi-Fi network with ease. Just plug in your device (or pop its batteries in), download the companion app, walk through the setup, and you should be good to go. You might also consider using these nearly invisible smart home security gadgets and a top-rated indoor security camera that goes for just $36. The Tapo C120 2K+ wired indoor/outdoor security camera has been discounted in the past to as little as $24.

Compare that to the $100 Google Nest wired indoor cam, which was marked down to $80 at the time of writing. Tapo's camera is less than half the price of the Nest Cam and is a strong competitor spec-wise. Both the Tapo C120 and Google Nest cams deliver 2K resolution, colorized night footage, two-way audio support, and a wired power connection. But only the Tapo C120 is weather-rated with an IP66 rating, which means it's protected from dirt and dust, resistant to water, and can be used outdoors.