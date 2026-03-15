One Of The Best-Rated Indoor Security Cameras On Amazon Is Half The Price Of A Google Nest Cam
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Home security doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. With an internet connection, you can add highly-rated security cameras, floodlights, locks, and sensors to your Wi-Fi network with ease. Just plug in your device (or pop its batteries in), download the companion app, walk through the setup, and you should be good to go. You might also consider using these nearly invisible smart home security gadgets and a top-rated indoor security camera that goes for just $36. The Tapo C120 2K+ wired indoor/outdoor security camera has been discounted in the past to as little as $24.
Compare that to the $100 Google Nest wired indoor cam, which was marked down to $80 at the time of writing. Tapo's camera is less than half the price of the Nest Cam and is a strong competitor spec-wise. Both the Tapo C120 and Google Nest cams deliver 2K resolution, colorized night footage, two-way audio support, and a wired power connection. But only the Tapo C120 is weather-rated with an IP66 rating, which means it's protected from dirt and dust, resistant to water, and can be used outdoors.
Tapo's security camera has impressed buyers
The Google Nest cam does have a better field of vision than the Tapo C120 — 152 degrees versus 120 — and is a good option for those already operating a Google Home ecosystem, especially if you use Gemini to access and control certain home security features. Still, the Tapo camera supports both Alexa and Google Assistant (but not Gemini), and gives you a better bang for your buck.
Even though both systems require a monthly subscription to access recorded clips, the C120 comes with the option of up to 512 GB of local storage via microSD. The Nest Cam does provide up to six hours of 10-second event clips, but does not include any type of local storage. Tapo's camera also bests the Google cam's 6x digital zoom capability with up to 12x zoom.
More than 13,400 Amazon shoppers purchased and reviewed the Tapo 2K C120 camera, where it has earned a 4.4 average star-rating. The Nest Cam scores slightly higher at 4.6 stars, but that rating is based on just over 400 reviews. It pays to know the facts and to be aware of home security cameras that should be avoided. And while the Tapo C120 and Google Nest Cam are both highly-rated systems, Tapo's is quite a bit cheaper.